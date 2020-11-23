Sioux City waste collection to be delayed due to Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City trash collection will be delayed a day due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to a press release, garbage, yard waste, and recycling collection will be delayed by one day starting on Thursday.

Thursday’s route will be picked up on Friday, and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday.

The Citizen’s Convenience Center located on 28th Street will be closed on Thanksgiving day.

More information about garbage collection can be found on Sioux City’s website.