SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City has announced a couple of changes made in regard to waste collection.

The city’s Environmental Services Department announced in a Tuesday release that the rates for solid waste collection will be adjusted starting on July 1, 2023. The new residential service rates with Gil Hauling were approved by the city council Monday night.

Of the four rates, three have no more than a 45-cent increase, while the other actually has a 91-cent decrease. The current and new rates are listed below.

Service Current Rate Rate effective 7/1/2023 95-gallon container $18.21 $17.30 65-gallon container $15.55 $16.00 Extra container fee (per bin) $4.16 $4.25 Solid waste sticker $1.15 $1.50

Also announced Tuesday is that recycling collection will be moving to every other week. This change will go into effect on the week of July 3. The release from the city noted that this will not affect weekly garbage collection. To see a map of the new recycling collection days, click here.

During the transition, residents may see more collection service staff in their neighborhood, the release said. Anyone who finds that their collection was missed during the transition is asked to call Gill Hauling.

Anyone who wants to request a different size, to add new containers, or with questions can call Gill Hauling at 712-279-0151.