Sioux City waste collection delayed for holidays

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Garbage and waste collection will be delayed due to Christmas and New Year’s.

Garbage, yard waste, and recycling will be delayed by one day starting on December 25. This will take place on the following week. Customers who have Friday waste collection will be the only customers that will be affected by the change.

The Citizen’s Convenience Center located at 5800 28th Street is closing at noon on December 24 and will remained closed on December 25. The center will be closed on January 1, 2021.

Wrapping paper, boxes, and rigid plastics can be recycled. Christmas lights, ribbons, bows, and flexible plastic films cannot be recycled.

If additional space is needed for curbside disposals, one-time use stickers for other containers can be bought at City Hall oy major grocery stores.

Visit Sioux City’s website for more information.