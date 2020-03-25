Sioux City Warming Shelter reacts to COVID-19 with early close

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Warming Shelter announced it will be closings its doors a month early in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The homeless shelter will close Wednesday, March 25 in an effort to protect the homeless population from COVID-19. The shelter operates seasonally and is typically open from Nov 1 to April 30.

The shelter said information from Siouxland Community Health, Mercy and Siouxland District Health heavily influenced their decision to close early. It was decided that the tight living quarters in the shelter would spread the virus quickly if it were to enter the facility.

“As of currently, and to our knowledge, there is no quarantine site(s) in Sioux City to assist with isolating the homeless population in order for the virus to not spread to others.” The Warming Shelter said. “With this information, we had no other choice but to close for our season in order to keep our staff, their families, and our residents as healthy as possible.”

The Warming Shelter however is still receiving donations and recently announced the addition of a drop-box outside their facility.

Donations to the shelter can also be made online or sent to :

The Warming Shelter, Inc.

PO Box 3556

Sioux City, IA 51102

A list of needed donations can be found here.

Latest Coronavirus Stories