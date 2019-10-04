Sioux City Warming Shelter prepares for increased homeless population this fall

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Warming Shelter opens November 1st and it’s a place homeless individuals can count on to keep them warm during the colder winter months. But over the past few years, the shelter has been running out of room.

Lindsay Landrum, the director of the Warming Shelter, explained how much the population has increased over recent years.

“This year’s, there’s been a huge influx in the homeless population in Sioux City. We used to see about 40 to 50 people a day. Now, we’re seeing from anywhere from 75 to 80 people a day,” said Landrum.

The Warming Shelter is already taking steps to make more room for the larger crowd.

“It is difficult for us because in past seasons we have known how many people we will be seeing but now there are new individuals coming in so, we don’t know what that means for us,” said Landrum.

The solution to the problem may be next door at A. Gordon’s Jewelry and Loan Pawn, where they plan to sell the building to the Warming Shelter and hopefully provide more space this fall.

Joshua Loebowich, the manager of A. Gordon’s Jewelry and Loan and Pawn, described the progress of the transition.

“We’re probably about 85 percent there. We’re going to be closing October 18th for good. So right now, the process is going through all the stuff in the backroom,” said Loebowich.

The additional building will provide family rooms, a larger sitting area, and office space that will make this safe haven more available to everyone.