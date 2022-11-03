SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Earlier this week, the warming shelter in Sioux City opened its doors to those in need. However, the non-profit is in need of help reaching a donation goal.

The local non-profit was hoping to receive enough donations of clothing, blankets, and food to dress their residents, feed them, and stay warm while outside. However, the warming shelter said they’ve received fewer donations this year.

“A lot of individual donors are coming out and donating a lot of things of that nature, but it’s tough this year, due to financial burdens, and hardships, and covid, and everything on everyone else,” said Waylon Goodwin, operations manager for the warming shelter

Those wanting to donate to the warming shelter can do so by walking into the shelter during daytime hours.