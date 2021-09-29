Sioux City Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place this weekend, in-person or from home

This June 21, 2013 photo shows the Alzheimer’s Association Headquarters in Chicago. (AP Photo/Scott Eisen)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to end Alzheimer’s will be held in Sioux City on Sunday.

The event will take place at the Hilton Garden inn – Sioux City Riverfront, and will begin at 2 p.m.

By downloading the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app, walkers can walk from home through augmented reality and activities.

The Association’s goal is to raise $72,000 at the walk and will help provide care and support to families in Iowa, and towards critical research for treatment and a cure.

The event will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, and masks for unvaccinated attendees.

