Sioux City Walk to End Alzheimer’s prepares for event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Walk to End Alzheimer’s event is less than a month away, and they are still accepting team registrations.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs. In 2017, more than 61,000 teams participated in more than 600 walks across the country. Those involved raised more than $87-million.

The walk will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn Riverfront on Sunday, September 15. Registration and check-in start at 2 p.m. Opening ceremonies will start around 3 p.m. with the walk to follow. You can register at alz.org/walk.

Jill Madsen, with Sioux City Walk to End Alzheimer’s, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview.