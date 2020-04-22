Sioux City Walk for MS moves digital

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the world moves online, people behind a local fundraiser are asking others to go digital to help those with multiple sclerosis.

Sioux City’s “Walk for MS” scheduled for Saturday will now take place individually, instead of with a group.

People can walk to support those with MS on their treadmill or around their backyard to participate and raise money for the various organization that help people with MS.

Participants can use the hashtag #virtualwalkms on social media to share their walk.

A Facebook event posting for the virtual walk can be found here.

