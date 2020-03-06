Sioux City waiter arrested after stealing credit card, spending $1,500

Chad Johnson
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One Sioux City man was arrested for stealing a credit card and then spending more than $1,500 with it.

Court documents said that Chad Johnson, 31, of Sioux City, was working as a waiter on February 22 when he stole a customer’s credit card and added a $10 tip to the card after the customer left a cash tip.

The documents said Johnson then made 12 transactions in Sioux City with the stolen credit card on February 23 and 24, spending a total of $1,533.

Johnson was charged with the felony second-degree theft and 11 counts of unauthorized use of a credit card, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $10,000.

