Sioux City votes on first combined election

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As voters across Iowa cast their local votes, Sioux City community members are casting their votes for mayor, an open city council seat, and several school board positions.

Chris Samuelson, a Sioux City community member, explained why he participates in local elections every year.

“I come out for almost every election, especially for the local election. It’s where you can probably have the most impact,” said Samuelson.

This is the first year Iowa has combined both local and school races in an attempt to get more people out to vote.

Chris Lowe has lived in Sioux City for most of her life. She explained her thoughts on the idea of combining the school board and city elections.

“A lot of people don’t go out and vote for the school board. They just prefer to vote for the city council, and putting it together, people are going to come out for the city council. This is going to get more people to come out and vote,” said Lowe.

While some voters said they are satisfied with the direction Sioux City is headed in, other voters are hoping to see changes in the way the city is run.

“I would like them to keep our property tax in line. I also would definitely like them not to raise the animal fee. This very much concerns me,” said Lowe.

Sioux City polls close at 8 p.m.