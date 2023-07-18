SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Court documents have revealed more information about an assault in Sioux City that took place Monday night that sent a woman to a local hospital.

Court documents say a woman opened the door of her home in the 400 block of McDonald Street Monday just before 7:15 p.m. and Melvin Harris, 30, of North Sioux City, S.D., hit the victim in the mouth.

The altercation then moved to the living room where the victim allegedly sat on her couch in fear for her life as Harris stood over her. He allegedly continued to hurt the victim using a chair, table, and kitchen drawer.

Melvin Harris

Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

The disturbance then moved to the kitchen where the victim grabbed a knife to protect herself from Harris when he allegedly took it and cut her.

Documents describe that Harris and the victim had an on-and-off relationship.

Police had received a report of a stabbing Monday night, when the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. Harris was taken into custody after being taken to the hospital by authorities.

Harris was arrested Monday night on the charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $3,000 bond. A no contact order has also been issued against Harris.

Harris’ next appearance is scheduled for July 28.