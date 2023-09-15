SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City Vietnam Veteran will represent all of Iowa’s Purple Heart Veterans next week at a national event in New York.

The Purple Heart Patriot Mission invites one veteran from all 50 states on a 4-day trip to West Point, New York for tours and an honoring ceremony.

Patrick Burgess was chosen to represent Iowa this year. He began as a Vietnam combat engineer with the 25th infantry before Burgess and another soldier in his platoon were wounded by a Viet Cong grenade, earning a Purple Heart.

Burgess told KCAU 9 that his selection for the honor came as a surprise.

“It’s humbling to say the very least and it’s just a great honor to do that, to represent Iowa that way and the military order of the Purple Heart,” Burgess said.

Burgess is expected to fly out to West Point, on September 18th and arrive back on the 22nd. Look for more on his story in a coming installment of Veterans Voices.