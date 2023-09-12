SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City veteran has been chosen to be one of the honorees for the 2023 Purple Heart Patriot Project mission.

Patrick Burgess, a Purple Heart recipient, will represent other Purple Heart heroes as Iowa’s representative.

This year’s mission is from September 18th through the 22nd in Newburgh, New York.

Burgess enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1967 at the age of 17. He was sent to Vietnam after training.

Burgess was wounded by a Viet Cong grenade in February of 1968. He returned to Vietnam more than a year later and finished his tour in the summer of 1970.