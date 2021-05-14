Sioux City updates mask, face coverings guidance for city buildings

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City residents will no longer need to wear a mask in most city buildings as long as they’ve been fully vaccinated.

The city is changing the requirements for masks and protective face coverings in city buildings following the latest CDC announces fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors. The guidance, announced Friday, said that as long as people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, they no longer need to wear masks in most city buildings. Masks are still required though in Sioux Gateway Airport, City Transit buses, and the Martin Luther King Ground Transportation Center.

Based on @CDCgov guidance, masks are no longer required in City buildings if you've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Masks ARE required at @SiouxGatewayAir, on City buses and the MLK building.

They are also encouraged when social distancing isn't possible.#SiouxCity pic.twitter.com/sb5xhrn2uj — City of Sioux City (@locatesiouxcity) May 14, 2021

The city is still asking people to wear masks in city facilities when social distancing isn’t possible.

Businesses may still require masks though, with the Sioux City city manager’s office asking people to follow their guidlines and to respect other people.

In Woodbury County, there are 33% of residents considered to be currently fully vaccinated.

Information about COVID-19 vaccinations or to schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine can be found by contacting the Siouxland District Health Department at 279-6119 or on its website.