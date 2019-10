SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For those looking to get some tricks or treats later tonight, here is a reminder about the hours for trick-or-treating.

For North Sioux, South Sioux, and Sioux City, trick-or-treating will be between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m, along with Sergeant Bluff and the Dakota Dunes.

For families that don’t want to go trick-or-treating out in the cold, the Southern Hills Mall will be hosting a candy crawl inside the mall starting at 6:00 p.m.