(KCAU) — Fireworks have been a July Fourth tradition for decades, but the laws and guidelines vary by state, county, and city. So, what regulations do Siouxlanders need to follow on Independence Day?

According to Iowa Code 2022, Section 727.2, consumer fireworks may be used or exploded from June 1 through July 8 and December 10 through January 3. However, the use of consumer fireworks is limited by the ordinances adopted by the county or city in which the fireworks are displayed.

Display fireworks may be used by municipalities, fair associations, amusement parks, organizations, or groups of individuals if a written application is approved by their respective city councils or county board of supervisors. The fireworks must be handled by a competent operator, according to the Iowa Code.

According to American Pyrotechnics Association (APA), consumer fireworks are defined as fireworks that are intended to be used by the person who purchases them. They include fountains, cones, and firecrackers. Display fireworks are defined as large fireworks that are designed to produce visible or audible effects for entertainment purposes. These fireworks may use combustion, deflagration, or detonation.

In Sioux City, fireworks may only be used on July 3 and 4, from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. and December 31 from 1 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on January 1. Fireworks are only permitted on private property or where written permission is given. Sky lanterns are not permitted within the city of Sioux City whether on public or private property. Violations of regulations can result in a $250 fine on private property and charged with a simple misdemeanor.

Absolutely no fireworks may be discharged in a public park, city owned property, on a public roadway, street, or alley. The use of fireworks at any of the above locations can result in a $500 fine and charged with a simple misdemeanor.

All fireworks must be handled by a competent operator over the age of 18 years old.

Any questions regarding the use of fireworks in Sioux City can be directed to Sioux City Fire Rescue at 712-279-6377.

According to the Nebraska Chapter of the National Safety Council, fireworks may only be sold between June 24, and July 5 or December 28 through January 1. Consumer fireworks may not be used, discharged, or possessed by a person under 16 years old unless under the direct supervision of an adult.

Further regulations on fireworks in Nebraska may be subject to city or county ordinances.

According to South Dakota code 34-37-16, consumer fireworks may be used from June 27 to the first Sunday after July 4, and from December 28 to January 1. No fireworks may be sold to anyone under the age of 18.

Display fireworks must be approved by the municipality, township, or county where the display is being held. Display fireworks may only be purchased from a wholesaler licensee.

The sale and use of fireworks may be limited by ordinances from cities or counties.