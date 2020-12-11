Sioux City treatment plant turning wastewater into renewable gas

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City wastewater treatment plant is making strides toward becoming a more sustainable operation.

The facility is now turning wastewater into a renewable natural gas through a new pipeline facility. The project cuts greenhouse gas emissions by 23,000 tons a year, while also improving odor control in the area.

The natural gas pipeline is enough to replace 1.5 million gallons of diesel fuel per year.

“The wastewater plant has always had enter robotic digestion, which is the last steps in the treatment process and that breaks down slug further and in that last process, it has always produced gas and it’s a waste gas that has just been flared. But now we are going to use that waste gas and we are going to turn it into something that is a renewable fuel,” said Randy Kenyon, of Bartlett & West.

Mark Simms said that the new project will help the environment.

“We are currently taking something that was wasted and now it’s a fuel for consumption of vehicles and in the process, it helps reduce our carbon foot print and makes us a lot more environmentally friendly,” said Simms.

The renewable gas is expected to generate around $7 million in income for the city annually after five years. Sioux City is also one of the two water treatment plants in Iowa to have this system.