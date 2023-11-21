SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There will be a trash pickup delay this week due to Thanksgiving.

According to a press release from the city, garage, yard waste, and recycling collection will be delayed by one day beginning on Thanksgiving.

Thursday’s regularly scheduled route will be picked up on Friday and Friday’s regularly scheduled route will be picked up on Saturday.

The Citizen’s Convenience Center located on 28th Street will also be closed on Thanksgiving

Day, Thursday, November 23, 2023. It will reopen Friday morning at 8 a.m.

Residents are asked to place all garbage totes to be collected at the curb by 4 a.m. on their scheduled collection day. Trucks collecting the mixed garbage and yard waste will only make one pass through neighborhoods. Recycling collection will continue to be collected in a separate truck.