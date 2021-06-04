Sioux City Transit’s ‘Kids Ride Free’ program begins June 7

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Transit announced their ‘Kids Ride Free’ program will begin June 7 and will continue through August.

The program allows students ages 5-18 unlimited rides on the transit’s Fixed Route System at no charge. The program will start Monday and will continue through August. Kids may ride Monday through Sunday between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

A student or a parent must show the driver their Kids Ride Free Pass. Passes can be picked up at the following locations:

Martin Luther King Jr. Transportation Center Dispatch Office — 505 Nebraska Street

Siouxland Expo Center — 550 S. Lafayette Street

Wilbur Aalfs Library — 529 Pierce Street

Perry Creek Branch Library — 2912 Hamilton Boulevard Suite 101

Morningside Branch Library — 4005 Morningside Avenue

Passengers are still required to wear a face mask as buses continue to run at limited capacity.