Sioux City Transit to require face coverings

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Transit is requiring passengers to wear protective face masks.

According to a press release, Sioux City Transit will require passengers to wear masks or face coverings on buses starting Wednesday, July 29. It will go until further notice.

Passengers are asked to keep practicing social distancing as much as possible.

The city announced Friday that masks will be required in all city buildings also starting Wednesday.

More information about Sioux City Transit can be found here.