SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Transit System will be trying out some new changes to their routes and times.

According to a release, paratransit and fixed route services will be extended by one hour during Mondays through Fridays at 7 p.m. Officials also announced a new route will be added to serve Sioux Gateway Airport, Sergeant Bluff, and the industrial areas south of the airport. The new route will be called Airport (#11), and as a result, the former Airport route (#6) will be renamed Singing Hills route (#6).

The two routes will be connected by the Transfer Point at Singing Hills Walmart.

The new route and hours will go into effect on November 14 for a 90-day trial period to determine if the changes are needed.