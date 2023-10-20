SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City transportation organization got a much-needed new facility on Friday.

Siouxland Regional Transit System and Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council cut the ribbon on their new building Friday afternoon. It’s located within the Iowa DOT’s facility at the Highway 75, Highway 20 interchange.

The transit system had been located downtown, with no covered parking or maintenance garages for buses. The new space provides all that, plus a bus driver training area and offices. The transportation manager says it’s a big improvement.

“Now we’ve got a facility where we can keep the busses inside, you can maintain them, they’re not out in the weather- they’re going to last longer, they’re not going to cost as much,” Regional Transit Manager Curt Miller said, “So just overall, better efficiency for the transit system as well as a much better facility for all the Simpco operations.”

The $10 million project has been four years in the making and was funded through a U.S. DOT grant program.