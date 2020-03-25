Sioux City transit restricts bus entrances to help slow spread of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Sioux City, the transit system is implementing new precautions on city buses.

Passengers will now enter and exit through the back doors. While on the bus, city transit is asking community members to practice social distancing as much as possible and limit using the bus except for essential rides. Those include trips to the grocery store, work or those for medical necessities.

“Transit service is something critical for people’s medical and grocery and so even under the most restrictive circumstances for communities, they’re still allowing people to go out for grocery and medical needs and transit is a vital part of that,” said Assistant City Manager Mike Collett.

All city buses have hand sanitizer available on them, and the buses are being sanitized regularly. Those using wheelchairs or mobility scooters will still be allowed to enter through the front door.