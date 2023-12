SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Transit System is now offering bus route schedules in braille.

To best meet the needs of visually impaired transit rivers, Sioux City Transit will be offering braille bus schedules.

Sioux City Transit partnered with Braille Coordinator Jerry L. Cole Jr. to create the schedules.

The braille schedules are available at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Ground Transportation Center located at 609 Nebraska Street.