Sioux City Transit encourages limited bus travel

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Transit (SCT) announced Thursday they are encouraging people to limit bus travel to essential rides only.

SCT said such essential travel includes trips to the grocery store, work, or medical needs.

Hand sanitizer is available on every bus, SCT said, and buses are also sanitized regularly.

Bus riders are reminded to limit interaction and to not congregate in groups of more than ten people at the MLK Ground Transportation Center to unsure social distancing.

