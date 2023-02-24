SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Three routes in Sioux City will be seeing some changes starting February 27. Two of the three changes are designed to help with access to elementary schools.

Route 5, the Riverside route, will change from Ross to Rebecca street. The city said in a press release that this will better serve Liberty Elementary School.

“Route 5 Riverside would see little change in the Refresh. Moving from Ross Street to Rebecca Street allows the route to better serve Liberty Elementary School.” – Sioux City Transit

The change of Route 9, the South Sioux City route, will see westbound service on 9th street being rerouted onto Arbor Drive and the 33rd Street to B Street will be rerouted to G Street north of 33rd Street. These changes will allow the district to access Harney and Cardinal Elementary Schools, respectively.

“The Refresh proposes only minimal changes to Route 9 – South Sioux City. In order to improve school access, the westbound service on 9th Street would be rerouted to Arbor Drive in order to access Harney Elementary School. The 33rd Street to B Street service would be rerouted to G Street north of 33rd Street in order to access Cardinal Elementary.” – Sioux City Transit

The final route with changes will be Route 7, the Council Oaks route. This route will now run in an out-and-back fashion along West 4th Street and also Riverside Boulevard. According to the press release this new routing system will eliminate the overlap between Route 7 and Route 5.

“Route 7 – Council Oaks would see more substantial changes. Rather than its current loop, Council Oaks would become bidirectional, running both out and back along West 4th Street and Riverside Boulevard. This not only improves trip times for people using the route, but it also eliminates overlap with ROute 5 – Riverside on West 19th Street.” – Sioux City Transit

Those with questions about service on fixed routes can call Sioux City Transit Dispatch at 712-279-6404. Those with questions about Paratransit should call 712-279-6919. City buses run Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. They also run Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are no services on New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

You can find the city’s transit routes here.