Sioux City Transit alters bus entry, exit due to virus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Sioux City Transit is altering the doors passengers will use to get on and off city buses.
Passengers will now enter and exit through the back door of city buses, City Transit said. Passengers with mobility devices like wheelchairs and scooters will be allowed to use the front door.
While on the bus, City Transit asks community members to practice social distancing as much as possible and limit using the bus to essential rides only.
Essential rides include trips to the grocery store, work, or for medical needs.
Sioux City Transit said hand sanitizer is available on every bus, and buses are being sanitized regularly.
