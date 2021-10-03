Sioux City trails connected by new bridge after ribbon-cutting ceremony

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City celebrated the opening of a new bridge on Saturday.

Things are trailing off in Sioux City as officials cut the ribbon on a new walking bridge that connects the city’s trails as well as the Expo Center.

The Parks and Recreation Department held the first annual Mayor’s Trail Ride event, welcoming riders to ride from the Expo Center to Riverside and back.

“To make this city more accessible to trails for this city is really big, just for the recreation community in general, for cyclists, runners, anybody that might utilize these trails. So, it is an amazing start, and there is more work to come in the future,” said Bill Lane.

The project was made possible by around a million dollars in contributions from the Missouri River Historical District.