Sioux City traffic signal study to take place at 4th Ave, Lakeport St.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Engineering Division of Sioux City said that a study of the traffic signal at 4th Avenue and Lakeport Street will take place next week.

As part of the study, starting around July 6, city crews expect the signals to change to red flashing for 4th Avenue and yellow flashing for Lakeport Street. This is expected to last for 90 days. After 90 days, the signals are expected to be replaced with two-way stop controls.

Drivers are asked to obey traffic signals, slow down, and drive cautiously.