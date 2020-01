SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City police said a minor traffic accident led to a case of shots fired.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday on the 1800 block of 27th Street.

Witnesses said things got heated between the two drivers and that a handgun was fired during the incident.

Both drivers left before the police arrived.

One person was found a short time later, and a handgun was recovered.

There are no reports of any injuries.