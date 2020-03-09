Sioux City to start reconstruction of Leech Ave.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Engineering Division has announced the start of the Leech Avenue reconstruction project for the 2020 construction season.

The Leech Avenue reconstruction project covers South Fairmount Street to South Rustin Street.

The reconstruction project is projected to begin on March 16.

The project will reconstruct the roadway and sidewalks from South Fairmount Street to South Rustin Street. It will also replace city utilities like sewers, water, and storm sewers.

The reconstruction will take place in one phase, closing Leech Avenue at South Fairmount Street to just east of South Rustin Street.

The construction is expected to be finished within 100 working days, approximately in August 2020.

A detour will be posted utilizing South Rustin, Washington Avenue, and Fairmount Street.

Drivers are asked to slow down, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signals.