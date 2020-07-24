Sioux City to require facemasks in city buildings

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City is requiring face masks in all city buildings starting July 29.

City staff will also be required to wear protective masks or face coverings in all city buildings.

The requirements will stay in place until further notice.

The city said they have received many questions about whether the City Council can enact a city-wide requirement to wear masks. The city said the Iowa Attorney General’s Office issued a letter on June 23 stating that local rules and regulations must be consistent with the Governor’s Statewide Disaster Emergency Proclamations and the Iowa Department of Public Health Directives.

While Governor Kim Reynolds has not ordered a statewide requirement for residents to wear masks or face coverings in public, The city said that it is important to recognize the importance of wearing masks while also encouraging residents to do so.

Anyone with questions about mask requirements is asked to call the City Legal Department at 712-279-6318 with any questions.