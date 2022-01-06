SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo testing.

The City of Sioux City said in a Thursday release that it will comply with Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS). The ETS requires that all city employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. For those employees not vaccinated, they will have to be tested and wear masks.

Below is a fact sheet from OSHA about the ETS.

The release also states that city leaders will continue to monitor court actions and adjust the requirements accordingly.

The ETS came from President Joe Biden’s mandate and is meant to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the workplace. It requires those with 100 or more employees to follow OSHA’s guidelines. The mandate has been held up in the courts, with the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversing a decision by a federal judge in a separate court that had paused the mandate nationwide in December. Governors and other groups promised to appeal the issue to the U.S. Supreme Court.