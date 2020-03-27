Sioux City to reduce skywalk hours

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The skywalks in Sioux City will have their hours reduced starting Friday.

The city said in a release that they will be limited to daytime use from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The skywalks will then be closed on the weekends.

The reduced hours are due to several construction projects, closure of downtown businesses and attractions, and to also encourage social distancing.

The city said that the new schedule for the skywalks will remain until further notice.