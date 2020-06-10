Sioux City to receive more than $700,000 from HUD to help homelessness programs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City will be receiving part of a $14 million grant to support homelessness programs.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced Sioux City will receive $734,379 for programs for individuals that are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to COVID-19.

“Homelessness was a major issue in some cities across our Nation long before this pandemic occurred, and unfortunately the dire living conditions of our most vulnerable Americans left many without a home to isolate in or proper medical and healthcare resources to defend themselves against this invisible enemy,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

The grants can be used for the following.

Make more emergency shelters available for homeless individuals and families.

Operate emergency shelters by providing food, rent, security, maintenance, repair, fuel, equipment, insurance, utilities, furnishings, and supplies necessary for their operation.

Provide Hotel/Motel Vouchers for homeless families and individuals.

Provide essential services to people experiencing homelessness including childcare, education services, employment assistance, outpatient health services, legal services, mental health services, substance abuse treatment services, and transportation.

Prevent individuals from becoming homeless and rapidly rehouse homeless individuals.

Des Moines is set to receive more than $2 million with the rest set for individual programs throughout the state.