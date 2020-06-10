Sioux City to receive more than $700,000 from HUD to help homelessness programs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City will be receiving part of a $14 million grant to support homelessness programs.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced Sioux City will receive $734,379 for programs for individuals that are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to COVID-19.
“Homelessness was a major issue in some cities across our Nation long before this pandemic occurred, and unfortunately the dire living conditions of our most vulnerable Americans left many without a home to isolate in or proper medical and healthcare resources to defend themselves against this invisible enemy,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson.
The grants can be used for the following.
- Make more emergency shelters available for homeless individuals and families.
- Operate emergency shelters by providing food, rent, security, maintenance, repair, fuel, equipment, insurance, utilities, furnishings, and supplies necessary for their operation.
- Provide Hotel/Motel Vouchers for homeless families and individuals.
- Provide essential services to people experiencing homelessness including childcare, education services, employment assistance, outpatient health services, legal services, mental health services, substance abuse treatment services, and transportation.
- Prevent individuals from becoming homeless and rapidly rehouse homeless individuals.
Des Moines is set to receive more than $2 million with the rest set for individual programs throughout the state.