Sioux City to pay $70,000 fine for airport safety violations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The city of Sioux City will pay more than $70,00 in fines to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA cited a 2019 inspection at Sioux Gateway Airport that found safety violations. The report said that the airport failed to maintain taxiway and runway surfaces and markings.

The original fine was more than $145,000 but was decreased after the facility addressed the complaints.

I mean, this can never happen again, it should of never had happened in the first place. All we can do and what we’ve been doing for close to a year now is address the short comings that we have and we’re part way through that. We’re going to continue to address the short comings we have here, things are a lot different here then they were a year ago. And we’ll just continue to work on those improvements because it can not happen again.” said Dave Bernstein, the President of Airport Board of Trustees.

The Sioux City City Council will officially approve the funds to the may the $70,000 fine during Monday’s council meeting.