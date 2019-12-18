Sioux City to offer free downtown parking in ramps during the holidays

Live Now
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City is helping out Siouxlanders for the holidays with free parking at four city ramps.

Discovery, Heritage, MLK and Rivers Landing ramps will be free beginning Monday at 5 p.m. through next Wednesday at 5 a.m.

The Discover ramp will also free between December 25 and January 2.

The ramps will also be free to use on December 30 through January 2 at 5 a.m. for New Years.

All the ramps have skywalk access to nearby buildings.

Ramp locations:

Discovery Parking Ramp419 Jones Street
Heritage Parking Ramp 312 Jackson Street
MLK Jr. Ground Transportation Center5th and Nebraska Street
Rivers Landing Parking Ramp419 Douglas Street

