Sioux City to offer free downtown parking in ramps during the holidays

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City is helping out Siouxlanders for the holidays with free parking at four city ramps.
Discovery, Heritage, MLK and Rivers Landing ramps will be free beginning Monday at 5 p.m. through next Wednesday at 5 a.m.
The Discover ramp will also free between December 25 and January 2.
The ramps will also be free to use on December 30 through January 2 at 5 a.m. for New Years.
All the ramps have skywalk access to nearby buildings.
Ramp locations:
|Discovery Parking Ramp
|419 Jones Street
|Heritage Parking Ramp
|312 Jackson Street
|MLK Jr. Ground Transportation Center
|5th and Nebraska Street
|Rivers Landing Parking Ramp
|419 Douglas Street
