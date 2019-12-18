Sioux City to offer free downtown parking in ramps during the holidays

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City is helping out Siouxlanders for the holidays with free parking at four city ramps.

Discovery, Heritage, MLK and Rivers Landing ramps will be free beginning Monday at 5 p.m. through next Wednesday at 5 a.m.

The Discover ramp will also free between December 25 and January 2.

The ramps will also be free to use on December 30 through January 2 at 5 a.m. for New Years.

All the ramps have skywalk access to nearby buildings.

Ramp locations:

Discovery Parking Ramp 419 Jones Street Heritage Parking Ramp 312 Jackson Street MLK Jr. Ground Transportation Center 5th and Nebraska Street Rivers Landing Parking Ramp 419 Douglas Street

For more information on parking, click here.