SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City will be joining many other communities around the nation in partaking in the annual National Night Out event.

The goal of the event is to promote neighborhood involvement with crime prevention and help build relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

The event will take place on August 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at different locations around town. The event features games, free food, bounce houses, and more.

City police and fire departments as well as other agencies in the area will be at the event.

A list of locations where National Night Out in Sioux City can be found below.