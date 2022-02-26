SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City will host a public open house for the Downtown Infrastructure Reconstruction Master Plan on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the release, the meeting will be held at the Aalfs Downtown Public Library, Gleeson Room. The meeting is open to the public and attendees may drop in at any time.

During the open house, the public will have the opportunity to learn more about the planning process, as well as provide input and feedback about downtown infrastructure (water, sewer, stormwater) that will help the team meet the area’s growing needs.

The City of Sioux City has engaged JEO Consulting Group to create a Downtown Infrastructure Reconstruction Plan. This plan is being developed to identify and prioritize the repair and replacement needs of the utility infrastructure in Downtown Sioux City. The planning area covers approximately 126 blocks in the heart of downtown and includes the area from Wesley Parkway to Floyd Boulevard and from Gordon Drive to 8th Street.

The Downtown Infrastructure Reconstruction Master Plan is currently in the beginning stages and will be completed in early 2023. Construction of identified improvement projects will be determined based on available funding.

For more information on the Sioux City Downtown Infrastructure Reconstruction Master Plan, click here or contact the Public Works department at (712) 279-6324.