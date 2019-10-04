Sioux City to hold semi-annual recycling event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City and the Environmental Advisory Board will hold their semi-annual Re-Event Saturday.

The event will be located at the Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot along Pierce Street from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The city asks residents to enter from the north entrance of Pierce Street.

The purpose is to collect materials that can be recycled, refurbished, and reused.

Re-Event will accept electronics, styrofoam, batteries, and lightbulbs.

The money collected will be used to cover the cost of dismantling, recycling, and having the proper disposal as necessary. For more information on the event, click here.