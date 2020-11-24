Sioux City to have controlled burn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Fire Rescue has issued a prescribed burn permit for an area in Sioux City.

The prescribed burn permit area is on the city’s north side and located west of the 4400 block of Buckwalter Drive. A company based out of Nevada, Iowa, is controlling the burn due to its extensive experience in controlled burns.

The permit will be issued for the burn to occur on a day between November 26, 2020, and January 15, 2021. The burn will only take place if weather conditions allow.

Notifications have been sent to residents in the area to inform them of smoke in the air. The burn will last for 1 to 2 hours, but smoke may be present for up to 6 to 8 hours.

More information will be released on the day of the burn.