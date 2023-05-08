SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — When the time comes to make the estimated $470 million in improvements to Sioux City’s wastewater treatment plant, an advisory committee will be part of the process.

A week after approving the third and final reading of a wastewater rate increase sioux city council members unanimously approved the formation of the “Wastewater treatment plant reconstruction and design advisory committee.”

The idea for the committee follows repeated requests by industrial customers to slow down the process of setting wastewater fees.

The committee will be made up of 15 members including two Sioux City citizens and five members selected from a pool of major industrial users. Mayor Bob Scott told us he believes the industrial users deserve a seat at the table.

“I think that they’re going to have their input just like the citizens are, just like the sister cities are, just like whoever the council member is. We’re all going to have input on the process I don’t think it’s going to be one group over the other. And it doesn’t matter at the end of the day, we have to have a plan that the iowa dnr will accept and the iowa dnr will approve the plans on that. It doesn’t matter what else happens, that’s my main concern is we get a plan,” Scott said.

An application process will be used to select committee members. The application will be available at city hall.

Also on Monday, council members agreed to take bids for the installation of upper-level seating at Lewis and Clark Park. Lower-level bowl seating was replaced in time for the current season at the ballpark.