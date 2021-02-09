Sioux City to continue mask requirements in city facilities

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City will continue to require masks in city facilities.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation that removed mask requirements indoors, but Sioux City will still require them at city facilities.

Officials with the city said a federal mask mandate for all public transportation systems is in effect due to an executive order by President Joe Biden and the CDC. Martin Luther King, Jr. Ground Transportation Center, the Sioux Gateway Airport/Brigadier General Bud Day Field, and all City Transit buses will follow this guideline.

“A mask mandate has allowed our community to make great strides to reduce the spread

of COVID-19. In an effort to continue that momentum, and until more of our population is able to become vaccinated, all restrictions and policies will remain in place. We encourage local businesses to continue practicing similar guidelines,” said Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore.