Sioux City to begin Glenn Ave. reconstruction Friday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Engineering Division of Sioux City’s Public Works Department announced a new project for the 2020 construction season.

They said that reconstruction of Glenn Avenue is planned to begin Friday. It is projected to finish 120 working days later in October.

During reconstruction, Glenn Avenue will be closed from east of Lewis Boulevard to east of South Cecelia Street. South Rustin Street will also be closed from Glenn Avenue to the north driveway of the Hollow Apartments.

Officials said the project will revamp roads and sidewalk from South Cecelia Street to South Rustin Street. City utilities will also be replaced, including water, sewer, and storm sewer.

Drivers are asked to slow down, use caution and obey traffic signals with regards to the closure.

