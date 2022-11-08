SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City police are looking for a teen who went missing a second time in a week.

The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) said that they are looking for Zack Hoselton-McCarthy, 17.

Hoselton-McCarthy is reported to have last been wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey jacket, and orange hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes. He is described as weighing 210 pounds and 5-feet, 9-inches. He has blue eyes, black hair, and has Autism, the police said.

Hoselton-McCarthy went missing over the weekend before being found Sunday afternoon.

Anyone who has seen the teen or knows his location is asked to call the SCPD at 712-279-6960.