Sioux City teen facing felony charge for smoking pot with younger brother

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Woodbury Sheriff's Office

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - A Sioux City woman was arrested for allegedly buying marijuana and then smoking with her brother who is a minor.

Jaidyn Martin, 18, of Sioux City, was charged with child endangerment and the class B felony of drug distribution to a minor.

An officer made a traffic stop of Martin's vehicle for expired registration Thursday around 8:45 a.m. according to court documents.

There was reportedly a strong odor of marijuana coming from her vehicle and her eyes were bloodshot and watery.

She allegedly told the officer that she bought marijuana and then smoking with her 14-year-old brother, who was riding with her, about an hour earlier.

The minor allegedly showed signs of having recently smoked marijuana.

Martin is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $7,000.