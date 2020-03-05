Sioux City teen faces harassment charges after posting threat against West High School on social media

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City Juvenile is now facing harassment charges after reportedly making a threat on social media against West High School.

A Sioux City Police Department Liaison Officer at West High was alerted of the threat Thursday morning and began an investigation.

The officer eventually located the minor believed to have made the threat.

Upon locating the minor, the officer determined the suspect had no intention of carrying out the threat or the means to do so.

The student was referred to juvenile courts for harassment.

According to a police statement, the spread of misinformation through social media lead the police department to position extra patrol cars on school property in an effort to calm fears.

