SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City teen was arrested on Wednesday for an altercation that occurred in February in which another person was left to walk home in their underwear.

According to court documents, Zachary Bremmer, 16, is accused of pulling a gun on another man on February 6. Bremmer allegedly took the victims’ clothes, vape pen, $470 in cash, and their medical identification card during the altercation.

The documents detailed the event, stating that Bremmer was accompanied by three other people when they picked up the victim in a 1994 Buick Park Avenue. The vehicle was driven by Bremmer’s friend, and they pulled into an alleyway and turned the lights off.

At approximately 3:46 a.m., Bremmer allegedly told the victim to get out of the car, then pointed the gun at him and told him to give him his stuff. Bremmer and his friends allegedly left the victim to walk home in nothing but his underwear, according to the documents. Recorded temperatures on February 6 were a low of 18 degrees and a high of 37 degrees. Later that morning, at 5:30 a.m., officers were able to locate Bremmer and one of his friends and took them to the Sioux City Police Department for questioning. The documents described the third-party unknown.

During the interview with Bremmer’s friend, they stated that they had been driving around smoking marijuana that belonged to Bremmer. The documents stated that Bremmer’s friend also alleged that Bremmer had around a half-pound of marijuana at his residence. Bremmer’s friend admitted to also having around a half-pound of marijuana at their own residence.

Bremmer agreed to accompany law enforcement to his residence to confiscate 152 grams (around one-third of a pound) of marijuana that was separated into five separate baggies. The documents specified that none of the bags had affixed drug tax stamps for the state of Iowa.

The detective on the case obtained a search warrant to search the Buick after it had been towed to a secure storage facility. The warrant was executed on February 8, and officers were able to find several BB guns, $489 in cash, 60.9 grams of marijuana, and a vape pen, according to the documents.

During Bremmer’s interview, he admitted that the marijuana and a Glock BB pistol with a light and green laser) belonged to him and that the other items were taken from the victim during the robbery. However, the 60.9 grams of marijuana matched the packaging of the marijuana seized from Bremmer’s residence.

Bremmer was charged with second-degree robbery, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and a drug stamp tax violation.