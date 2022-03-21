SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City teen was arrested on Saturday for raping a 10-year-old girl.

According to the court documents, Hector Marroquin, 16, was taken to the Sioux City Police Department on Saturday based on a report made on March 12 stating that he raped a 10-year-old girl.

Officers interviewed Marroquin on Friday who allegedly admitted to having sex with the victim in the basement of the reported residence.

Marroquin is charged as an adult with second-degree sexual abuse. He was booked into the Woodbury County jail on a $15,000 bong.